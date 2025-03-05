Türkiye approves natural gas cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cooperation agreement between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the natural gas sector has been approved, according to the Turkish official gazette on Wednesday.

The law approving the 'Cooperation Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Field of Natural Gas' was published in the official gazette and has come into effect, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The agreement was signed by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on May 14, 2024, in Istanbul.

The officially approved agreement further strengthens the partnership between the two countries in the energy sector.

Under the agreement, by 2030, additional volumes of Azerbaijan's natural gas from the Caspian Region will reach Türkiye, with a portion of this gas being transferred to Europe. To facilitate this, the capacities of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Natural Gas Pipelines will be expanded.

News.Az