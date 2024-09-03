Türkiye arrests Mossad’s financial network manager - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security sources on Tuesday said Liridon Rexhepi, identified as manager of Mossad's financial network in Türkiye, was arrested by Istanbul police.

Rexhepi, a Kosovan national, was transferring money to Mossad’s field agents in Türkiye who filmed Mossad targets with drones, led psychological operations against Palestinian politicians and gathered intelligence about the Syrian field, sources said, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) discovered Rexhepi after detecting irregularities in his financial accounts, which showed him making countless deposits to Mossad operatives in Türkiye through Western Union.He was placed under MIT surveillance as soon as he entered Türkiye on Aug. 25, 2024, and detained in Istanbul on Aug. 30 in a joint operation with the Istanbul police and formally arrested on Tuesday.Sources said he had confessed during interrogation that he conducted the money transfers.MIT operations so far have revealed Mossad’s field agents in Türkiye facilitate their money transactions through Eastern European countries, especially Kosovo. The Mossad spies also transfer the funds coming from Kosovo to their sources in Syria whom they pay with cryptocurrency, sources said.Rexhepi is the first high-profile Mossad operative arrested in Türkiye this year as it ramped up operations targeting alleged Mossad members inside the country.Since January, Turkish authorities have detained or arrested and charged dozens of people suspected of having ties to Israel’s Mossad, most of whom were Turkish nationals. Seven suspects were detained in January, six people were charged in March and two others were arrested in April.Israel has not commented on the arrests in Türkiye.

News.Az