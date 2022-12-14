Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan attach importance to development of mutual electricity trade: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan attach importance to the development of mutual electricity trade, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Speaking at a trilateral summit with his Azerbaijani and Turkmen counterparts, Erdogan noted that Türkiye is ready to cooperate with Turkmen and Azerbaijani brothers in the field of friendship in the Caspian.

"In this context, we are ready to work on electricity transmission from Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan to our country," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also said Turkmenistan's full membership in the Organization of Turkic States would strengthen the group. Since 2021, Turkmenistan has had observer status in the group.

News.Az