Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood will contine to defy the centuries: Official

Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood will contine to defy the centuries: Official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun remembered all the "heroes of Karabakh's struggle for freedom" with reverence and respect, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"I celebrate the Victory Day of our friendly and brotherly country, Azerbaijan, which achieved a glorious victory and wrote an epic story in Karabakh three years ago on November 8," he said on X.

"Our strong brotherhood, reinforced by the motto, 'One Nation, Two States,' will continue to defy the centuries," the official added.

News.Az