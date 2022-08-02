Türkiye, Azerbaijan created new geopolitical balance – FM Cavusoglu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and Azerbaijan have created a new geopolitical balance, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with Uzbekistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov in Tashkent, News.Az reports.

The top diplomat reiterated Ankara’s support for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Cavusoglu recalled that the Shusha Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye brought relations between the two countries to the level of alliance.

"Relations between the two countries are at the highest level in almost all areas."

News.Az