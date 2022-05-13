Turkiye-Azerbaijan relations based on historical and cultural unity: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are based on historical and cultural unity, Turkish Ambassador to Baku Cahit Bagci said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a conference on “Shusha Declaration and the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Turkiye diplomatic relations” in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s words “Azerbaijan’s joy is our joy, Azerbaijan’s grief is our grief” and national leader Heydar Aliyev’s words “One nation, two state” are the main principle for both countries.

Ambassador Bagci praised the highest level of relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan in all areas.

