Türkiye-Azerbaijan trade amounted to $6.5B last year, says minister

In 2022, the trade between Türkiye and Azerbaijan amounted to $6.5 billion, with exports to Azerbaijan accounting for $2.5 billion and imports for $4 billion, said Turkish Trade Minister Omar Bolat.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev and the Republic of Türkiye held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The Turkish minister noted that there are 2,800 companies with Azerbaijani capital operating in Türkiye. "A total of 5,700 Turkish companies are operating in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani companies operate in Türkiye in the fields of construction, medicine, retail trade, mining, and processing," he added.

