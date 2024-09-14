Türkiye buries activist shot in West Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mourners gathered in southwest Turkey on Saturday for the funeral of a Turkish-American activist who was shot dead during a protest against Israeli settlements in the West Bank, according to Agence France-Presse.

The killing last week of 26-year-old Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi has sparked international condemnation and infuriated Turkey.Eygi’s body, wrapped in the Turkish flag and carried by uniformed officers, arrived at its final resting place in the Aegean town of Didim.A picture of Eygi was placed near the coffin during the funeral at the local mosque.A large crowd gathered during the prayers including Eygi’s family, members of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and activists advocating for the Palestinian cause.Protesters chanted slogans near the mosque showing their support for Palestinians.Eygi was shot while taking part in a demonstration on September 6 in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, near Nablus.She was a human rights activist and volunteer for the International Solidarity Movement, which calls for resisting the oppression of Palestinians using non-violent methods.Her family wanted Eygi to be buried in Didim, where her grandfather lives and her grandmother has been laid to rest. She was a frequent visitor to the seaside resort.Ankara said this week it was investigating her death and pressed the United Nations for an independent inquiry.Turkey said it was also planning to issue international arrest warrants for those responsible for Eygi’s death, depending on the findings of its investigation.The Israeli military has said it was likely Eygi was hit “unintentionally” by forces while they were responding to a “violent riot” and said it is looking into the case.President Erdoğan himself did not travel to Didim but sent his vice president and foreign, interior and justice ministers.Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also attended the funeral.

News.Az