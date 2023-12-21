Türkiye calls Azerbaijan one of important countries of Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is one of the important countries of the Middle Corridor, said Turkish Trade Minister Omar Bolat as he addressed the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Minister Bolat emphasized tha the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is very important for Türkiye.

He noted that the opening of the Zangezur corridor would mark the creation of a land road connection between Türkiye and Azerbaijan via Nakhchivan.

“Azerbaijan is one of the important countries of the Middle Corridor. We want to ensure more convenient and competitive way of cargo transportation from Istanbul to Baku, and Türkiye is ready to provide full support,” the minister added.

News.Az