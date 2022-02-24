Turkiye calls Russia’s attack on Ukraine ‘unacceptable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s military operation in eastern Ukraine violates international law and is unacceptable, a Turkish security summit chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Turkiye's Communication Directorate.

During the summit, the Turkish leadership pledged continued support for Ukraine’s political unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The summit lasted almost two hours. Participants included Vice President Fuat Oktay, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization head Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

News.Az