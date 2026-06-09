Türkiye, Canada move toward free trade deal negotiations

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Türkiye and Canada have agreed to launch exploratory discussions toward a free trade agreement, according to a joint statement released by the countries’ trade ministries on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Turkish and Canadian trade ministers, Ömer Bolat and Maninder Sidhu, met to advance what both sides described as a strong and growing economic partnership between the two countries, the statement said.

It noted: “Building on the recent call between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening the Canada–Türkiye trade and investment relationship.”

The statement added that the move reflects the ambition of both countries to unlock the full potential of their commercial partnership.

According to the statement, the ministers also welcomed the recent expansion of the Air Transport Agreement, which strengthens connectivity between the two countries and creates new opportunities for travelers, businesses, and exporters.

“Enhanced air links will support stronger commercial ties and bring our economies closer together,” it added.

News.Az