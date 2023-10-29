Türkiye celebrates 100th anniversary of the Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye.

On October 29, 1923, the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye declared the Republic.

Two years later, in 1925, a law was passed to mark this day as the foundation day of the Turkish state.

The establishment of the Republic of Türkiye is the result of the victory over those who wanted to divide and destroy the Ottoman state after the First World War.

The territory of the Republic of Türkiye is 783,000 square kilometers. Currently, the population of Türkiye is more than 86 million.

By the way, the Ottoman state was founded in 1299. In 2019, the 720th anniversary of the founding of this state was celebrated.

Until 1876, the country was governed by an absolute monarchy, and in 1876–1878 and 1908–1918 by a constitutional monarchy. In those years, the country switched to a parliamentary system of governance.

After the defeat of the Ottoman Empire in the First World War, its territory was occupied. The struggle of the movement led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk ended in 1923 with the victory of the national forces. On April 23, 1920, the Great National Assembly was established in Ankara.

On November 1, 1922, it was announced that the activity of the Ottoman state was suspended. From 1923 to 2018, Türkiye was governed by the parliamentary system. In 2018, the country switched to the presidential system.

The first president of the country was Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (1923–1938). Currently, the President of Turkiye is Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Justice and Development Party won the parliamentary elections in 2002 for the first time. It has been the ruling party of Türkiye since that time.

Today, Türkiye is a member of many international organizations, including NATO, and one of the main political actors in the world. Ankara also plays an important role in strengthening the integration between the Turkic states. This is especially evident in the activities within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

News.Az