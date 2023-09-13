Türkiye closely cooperates with Azerbaijan to ensure soonest realization of Zangazur corridor - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye keeps closely cooperating with Azerbaijan to realize the Zangazur corridor as soon as possible, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Multimodal Transportation and Logistics Forum organized by the Organization of Turkic States in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

Minister Uraloglu stressed that the Zangazur corridor is important for the normalization process in the South Caucasus.

“We believe that the realization of this corridor, which will provide direct land and rail connections between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, will be an important step for the entire Turkic world. We are working closely with Azerbaijan to realize the corridor as soon as possible,” he added.

News.Az