Türkiye on Thursday marked the 84th anniversary of the demise of the country's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who also led its War of Independence, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

As is customary, daily life came to a pause at 9.05 a.m. local time (0605GMT), as sirens wailed to mark the exact moment of Ataturk's death at the age of 57, with millions across the country observing two minutes of silence.

Ataturk was born in 1881 in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, then part of the Ottoman Empire. His military education started in 1893 when he was enrolled in a military school in Thessaloniki. Along with military skills, Ataturk also learned the French language.

He continued his education at the Military School of Istanbul and then graduated as a lieutenant in 1902. With his extraordinary skills, Ataturk quickly climbed the military ranks, becoming a staff captain in 1905.

The year 1911 marked a significant point in Ataturk's life as he fought the Italians in Tripoli and won a decisive victory, proving his skills in the military field.

He drew the attention of his subordinates with his outstanding services following the start of the Balkan Wars in 1912. As a major, he played a significant role in recapturing the Dimetoka and Edirne provinces.

In 1914, when Ataturk was a military attache in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, World War I started and the allies deployed soldiers on the Gallipoli peninsula as the Battle of Canakkale (Dardanelles) began.

In a letter to Acting Chief Commander Enver Pasha, Ataturk requested to be in the field, suspending his duties in Sofia.

Ataturk and Turkish soldiers made history by showing incredible resistance. Ataturk's order to his soldiers at the war still echoes in the hearts of all Turks: "I don't order you to attack, I order you to die!"

His star continued to shine during his services in the northwestern Edirne province and Diyarbakir province further southeast in 1916, earning the title of major general that same year. He fought against the British army in Damascus in 1918, and led a successful resistance against it.

On April 23, 1920, the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye was established and Ataturk was elected as head of the government and speaker of parliament, which enabled him to adopt laws essential to beating the occupant forces.

The struggle for Turkish independence started on May 15, 1919, when the first bullet against the occupant Greek forces was fired by Hasan Tahsin, a Turkish journalist who was killed shortly after the gunshot.

These incredible battlefield achievements led to Turkish independence, and the Republic of Türkiye was founded on Oct. 29, 1923.

Ataturk became the first president of the republic and served in that capacity until Nov. 10, 1938, when he passed away in Istanbul at the age of 57 due to cirrhosis.

