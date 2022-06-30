Türkiye confirms first monkeypox case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the country’s health minister said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Minister Fahrettin Koca said the infected is a 37-year-old man who has immune problems.

“The disease is not transmitted through the respiratory tract, but through close physical contact,” the Turkish minister tweeted.

The monkeypox outbreak that started in Europe at the beginning of May has now spread across the world and infected over 3,000 people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the outbreak as "unusual" and said it should be closely monitored, but that it does not yet constitute a global health emergency.

News.Az