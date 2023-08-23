Türkiye continues battle against wildfire in western province

+ ↺ − 16 px

Efforts to fight a raging wildfire in Türkiye's west are ongoing, the country's interior minister said Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"The efforts to fight the fire in Canakkale continue uninterrupted," said Ali Yerlikaya.

More than 2,600 fire fighters and rescue workers, eight airplanes, 26 helicopters, 240 sprinkler trucks, 71 water tankers, and 328 vehicles and equipment have been dispatched to the scene, he added.

So far, 337 families and 1,251 individuals across nine villages in the affected region have been evacuated, he said.

The Canakkale (Dardanelles) Strait was closed to north-south ship passage because of the fire which broke out earlier Tuesday and rapidly spread due to strong winds.

News.Az