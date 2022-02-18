Turkiye continues to support just cause of brotherly Azerbaijan: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye continues to support the just cause of its friends and brothers such as Azerbaijan in every possible way, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told local journalists following a NATO ministerial meeting on Friday, News.Az reports.

The Turkish Armed Forces keep ensuring the borders security and fighting against terrorism, Akar noted.

"As a region, we are going through a critical period. The meeting of NATO defense ministers was held during this time, and the ministers discussed defense issues on the agenda of the alliance due to the situation around Ukraine. Furthermore, an assessment was given to regional and global events at the meeting," the minister added.

News.Az