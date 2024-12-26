Türkiye cuts interest rate after 2 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye has lowered interest rate by 250 basis points to 47.5% on Thursday.

It was the first rate cut in around two years, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. From May 2023 until this March, the bank raised the rate from 8.5% to 50%, and at the last eight meetings kept the rate constant.Anadolu, surveying economists, had predicted that the bank would lower the rate by 150 basis points

News.Az