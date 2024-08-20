Türkiye decides to leave interest rates unchanged

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's Central Bank maintained its benchmark one-week repo rate at 50% on Tuesday, marking the fifth consecutive meeting with no change in the rate, as anticipated.

Pointing to a slight hike in July inflation, the bank said indicators for the third quarter suggest that domestic demand continues to slow down with a diminishing inflationary impact, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.Türkiye's annual consumer inflation significantly cooled to a nine-month low of 61.78% this July.​​​​​​​ On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 3.23% from July, up from 1.64% in June."The decisiveness regarding tight monetary stance will bring down the underlying trend of monthly inflation through moderation in domestic demand, real appreciation in Turkish lira, and improvement in inflation expectations," the bank said in a statement.

