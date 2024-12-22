Türkiye denounces ‘heinous’ terrorist attack in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye on Sunday condemned the "heinous" terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan near the Afghan border, News.Az citing the Turkish MFA website.

“It is with deep sorrow that we have learned that many soldiers were martyred in the terrorist attack perpetrated yesterday (21 December) in the South Waziristan region of Pakistan,” said the country’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.The statement also wished for a speedy recovery for the injured and expressed condolences who lost their lives.It also reiterated Ankara’s unwavering support to Islamabad in its fight against terrorism.

