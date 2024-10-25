Türkiye destroys dozens of terrorist targets in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry announced early Friday that an air operation in northern Iraq resulted in the destruction of 34 PKK terrorist targets and a significant number of terrorists being "neutralized."

In a statement, the ministry said the airstrikes were carried out at 11.30 p.m. local time (2030GMT) Thursday targeting terrorist positions in northern Iraq, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. It said the operation was conducted under the right of legitimate self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter with the aim of neutralizing PKK/KCK and other terrorist elements, preventing attacks on civilians and security forces, and securing Türkiye's borders."During the operation, 34 targets including caves, shelters, hideouts, depots and facilities used by the Separatist Terrorist Organization (BTO) were destroyed. It is believed that some high-ranking terrorists were also present at these locations," the statement said.The ministry emphasized that the operation used a significant amount of domestically produced munitions."As always, the Turkish Armed Forces—rooted in the noble heart of our nation—remain resolute and determined in the fight against terrorism, continuing operations until not a single terrorist remains, ensuring the survival and security of our country and people," the statement added.The operation followed a terrorist attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara's Kahramankazan district on Wednesday.Two terrorists who attacked the facilities were "neutralized," while five people were killed and 22 injured, said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

News.Az