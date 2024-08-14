Türkiye detains 520 suspects for drug trafficking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish police detained 520 suspects for manufacturing and trafficking drugs during extensive operations across the country, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing local media.

The police seized more than 3.7 tonnes of narcotics and 861,000 drug pills in those raids, Yerlikaya said on social media X, without specifying the time of the action.The operations, dubbed "Narkocelik-32," were conducted across 59 provinces, including Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, and involved 3,250 personnel, he added.Türkiye, used by illegal drug dealers as a transit hub to European markets, has toughened its crackdown on drug smuggling since 2023.

