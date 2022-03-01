Turkiye determined to uphold Montreux Convention – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkiye is determined to continue to implement the relevant provisions of the Montreux Convention regarding the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits as it strives to ensure peace in the region amid the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

“We will continue to implement the 19th, 20th and 21st articles of the Montreux Convention like we have until today,” Akar told reporters following a Cabinet meeting Monday.

Turkiye has been following developments with concern, Akar said, adding that the deaths worry Ankara.

The Montreux Convention benefits all neighboring countries and regulates the passage of other countries' vessels, Akar explained, emphasizing that any attempt to damage the terms of the convention will not benefit anyone.

“We have favorable relations with Ukraine and Russia,” Akar said, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted Turkey’s stance, which includes respecting the rights, sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors.

“Under these principles, we cannot accept this military operation by Russia, which targets Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity,” Akar said, adding that the move breaches international law in Ankara's perspective.

The defense minister also said Turkiye will do everything in its power to put an end to the humanitarian crisis.

“We provide all sorts of support, including humanitarian assistance, and diplomatic, political and international tools that could support peaceful means,” he added.

Akar said Turkiye strives to ensure peace and security in the Black Sea and tries to approach problems through this perspective.

News.Az