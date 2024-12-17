Türkiye, EU agree on preserving Syria's sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the post-Assad era, Türkiye and the European Union are aligned on the importance of preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, with a focus on establishing an inclusive government, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

“We agree on maintaining Syria's sovereignty, and territorial integrity, particularly on establishing inclusive governance,” Erdogan told a joint news conference alongside Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, who is visiting the capital Ankara, News.az reports, citing Turkish media. Erdogan also urged that relations between Türkiye and the EU not be held “hostage to the narrow agendas of some members” of the bloc.Erdogan underlined the need for a stronger, more institutionalized relationship with the EU, adding that as a candidate country, “We are committed to this goal.”Citing two long-standing priorities for Türkiye, Erdogan also expressed hope for decisions from the EU that will move towards updating the Customs Union and accelerating visa processes for Turkish citizens until visa liberalization is achieved at the bloc’s next summit.​​​​​​​On combatting terrorism, Erdogan said Türkiye is the only country that has defeated the terrorist groups PKK and Daesh/ISIS on the ground, adding that Ankara is also the sole NATO ally in this class.

News.Az