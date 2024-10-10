Türkiye evacuates over 960 people from Lebanon amid escalating conflict

Türkiye evacuated more than 960 individuals from Lebanon on Thursday, as confirmed by diplomatic sources.

Turkish ships evacuated a total of 966 people from Lebanon , including 878 Turkish nationals, 24 citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and 64 of their immediate relatives, sources from Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. Nearly 1,900 Turkish citizens in Lebanon have requested their evacuation, said the sources on condition of anonymity.They noted that 2,500 people had initially applied to the Foreign Ministry for evacuation.Nearly 1,000 people reached the gathering points, with some deciding not to board the ships at the last moment, they added.

