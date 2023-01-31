Türkiye expresses support for Azerbaijan’s gas supplies to Hungary, other southeastern European countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye will fully support Azerbaijan’s gas supplies to Hungary and other southeastern European countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó in Budapest, Cavusoglu noted that cooperation in the energy sector will be further strengthened.

As part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Hungary, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Hungarian official Péter Szijjártó signed a “Memorandum of Understanding on natural gas cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary”.

News.Az