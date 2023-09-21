Türkiye: Garabagh is Azerbaijani land, any other status is unacceptable

+ ↺ − 16 px

Garabagh is an Azerbaijani land, and any other status is unacceptable, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The ministry reiterated Türkiye’s support for Azerbaijan in its just cause.

“We'll continue to support our Azerbaijani brothers in their just cause. We are monitoring the measures taken in Garabagh in response to the provocations of the Armenian armed forces for a long time, the decision to suspend the anti-terrorist activities [conducted on September 19–20], and the latest situation in the region,” the ministry added.

News.Az