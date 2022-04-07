Turkiye, Georgia discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Thursday met with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who is visiting Tbilisi, News.Az reports citing Georgian media.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for the further development of Turkiye-Georgia relations and strategic partnership.

They underlined the importance of expanding the existing cooperation between the two countries.

Garibashvili thanked Turkiye for strongly supporting Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic efforts.

Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and Turkish Ambassador to Georgia Fatma Ceren Yazqan were also present in the meeting.

