Türkiye hails TANAP’s major role in ensuring Europe's energy security

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) plays a major role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday.

Minister Fidan made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Ankara, News.Az reports.

He stressed that Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the field of energy contributes to Europe’s energy security.

"TANAP already plays a major role in ensuring Europe's energy security. Most of the gas coming through TANAP goes to Europe. In winter, a gas crisis is possible again in Europe due to the war in Ukraine. Our strategic dialogue with Azerbaijan and preparations for the coming years on these issues continue," the top Turkish diplomat said.

"We are negotiating additional gas supplies," Fidan added.

News.Az