Türkiye hosts Antalya Diplomacy Forum

The third edition of the Diplomacy Forum has today kicked off in the Turkish City of Antalya, News.Az reports.

The three-day Forum, held under the auspices of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will be attended by nearly 4,500 participants, including 19 heads of state, 73 ministers, and 57 international representatives.

The overarching theme of this year’s Forum will be “Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil”. It aims to serve as a thorough reflection and the means for searching a peaceful way out of the turbulent period our world is going through. Ongoing wars, acts of terrorism, irregular migration, rise of xenophobia and Islamophobia, unforeseen risks of AI, climate change, natural disasters, pandemics and widening socioeconomic gaps form a non-exhaustive list of global challenges. The erosion and subsequently the loss of trust in the rules-based international order is also a worrying trend, undermining the predictability of the environment in which states operate.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov will attend the panel session on the theme "Institutionalization in the Turkic World: The OTS in the 21st Century", which will be moderated by Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliyev.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev will participate in another panel session on "New foreign policy approaches to understanding shifting security threats".

The Forum will also feature a High Level Session On “Women, Peace and Security” chaired by First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdogan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the panel session on "International trade, connectivity and interdependence.”

The three-day Forum will be covered by a total of 750 media representatives, including 350 foreign journalists.

News.Az