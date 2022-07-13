Türkiye hosts meeting with Russia, Ukraine, UN on grain shipment

Military delegations from Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and UN officials came together in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss shipment of Ukrainian grain stuck due blockade of Black Sea ports, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

This is the first meeting held in a four-lateral format.

A delegation from the Turkish Defense Ministry earlier visited Moscow and Kyiv to discuss the issue, which has led to a global food crisis.

The meetings had yielded positive results so far.

