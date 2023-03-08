Türkiye, Iran intend to expand ties in economic sphere - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and Iran intend to expand ties in the economic sphere, including energy sector, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference in Türkiye with his Iranian colleague Hossein Amir Abdollahian, News.az reports.

According to Cavusoglu, talks have been on the development of economic relations between the two countries, the revision of preferential trade, the solution of problems in the field of trade, issues related to the companies-investors of the two countries.

He noted that one of the areas of interest to the parties is the energy sector, and there is a desire to further expand ties in this area.

The trade between Türkiye and Iran exceeded $6 billion in 2022, indicating a 15 percent growth year-on-year.

News.Az