Türkiye, Iran, Russia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and others released joint statement on Syria
Reuters
Joint statement has been releaed on Syria by Türkiye, Iran, Russia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and others, News.az reports citing Reuters.
The statement reads:
" • The Syrian crisis requires all parties to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis that will lead to the cessation of military operations.
• The Ministers stressed the need to end military operations in preparation for the start of a comprehensive political process based on Security Council resolution 2254 to end the military escalation leading to the shedding of innocent blood."
