Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye is influential on a global scale today - President of Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Türkiye is influential on a global scale today - President of Azerbaijan

Türkiye is influential on a global scale today. Not only in our region but also worldwide, many issues depend on Turkiye’s position.

President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Türkiye is the guarantor of peace, stability, and cooperation in our region,” the head of state added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      