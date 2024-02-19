Türkiye is influential on a global scale today - President of Azerbaijan
- 19 Feb 2024 14:44
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Türkiye is influential on a global scale today. Not only in our region but also worldwide, many issues depend on Turkiye’s position.
President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“Türkiye is the guarantor of peace, stability, and cooperation in our region,” the head of state added.