Türkiye-Israel ties to gain 'new momentum' after appointment of ambassadors

The relations between Türkiye and Israel will gain a "new momentum" after the appointment of ambassadors, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to Türkiye's Communicaitons Directorate, Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog discussed bilateral relations and regional issues over phone.

During the conversation, Erdogan said he considers the decision to mutually appoint ambassadors "an important step" towards positive development of Türkiye-Israel relations.

Erdogan told Herzog that Türkiye is in favor of developing cooperation and dialogue on the basis of respect for mutual sensitivities.

Earlier this week, Türkiye and Israel decided to fully restore diplomatic ties, and reappoint ambassadors after over four years.

