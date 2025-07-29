Türkiye, Kazakhstan sign 20 deals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed 20 deals on Tuesday during an official visit by the Kazakh leader, News.Az reports.

During Tokayev's visit to the capital Ankara for bilateral talks and the fifth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Council, 20 deals in various areas of cooperation were signed.

The Decision of the Fifth Meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the Joint Statement of the Fifth Meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council were signed by both Erdogan and Tokayev.

A cooperation agreement between the Turkish Petroleum Corporation and NC Kazmunaygaz JSC was signed by Ahmet Turkoglu, Turkish Petroleum’s chair, and Askhat Khassenov, the chair of NC Kazmunaygas JSC.

A cooperation and business development agreement for freight transportation via the Middle Corridor railway route was signed by Ufuk Yalcin, Turkish Railways CEO, Erol Erkan, deputy chair of Pacific Eurasia Logistics, and Talgat Aldybergenov, the chair of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s management board.

A cooperation agreement between Anadolu and the Kazakhstan Presidential Administration's Presidential Television and Radio Complex's Economic Management Rights-Holding Republic State Enterprise (TRC) was signed by Anadolu President and CEO Serdar Karagoz and TRC Director Raushan Kazhibayeva.

A memorandum of understanding between the Turkish Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) and the Kazakhstan Financial Market Regulation and Development Agency was signed by BDDK head Sahap Kavcioglu and Madina Abylkassymova, head of the Kazakhstan Financial Market Regulation and Development Agency.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in media and information between the Turkish Presidency and Kazakhstan’s Central Communication Service was signed by Burhanettin Duran, head of the Turkish Communications Directorate, and Askar Umarov, the director of Kazakhstan’s Central Communication Service.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in international road transport between the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry was signed by Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu and Kazakh Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev.

A declaration of intent on cooperation in free/special economic zones between the Turkish Trade Ministry and Kazakhstan’s Industry and Construction Ministry was signed by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Industry and Construction Minister Yersayin Nagaspayev.

A memorandum of understanding on developing commercial and economic relations between the Trade Turkish Ministry and Kazakhstan’s Trade and Integration Ministry was signed by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Kazakh Ambassador to Ankara Yerkebulan Sapiyev.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in artificial intelligence, innovation, and space activities between the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry and Kazakhstan’s Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Ministry was signed by Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Kazakhstan’s Digital Development, Innovation, and Aviation-Space Industry Minister Jaslan Madiyev.

An implementation protocol on cooperation in science and technology was signed by Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Kazakh Education Minister Gani Beisembayev.

A memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the Turkish Health Ministry’s National Drug and Medical Device Expertise Center, Turkish Drug and Medical Device Agency, and the Kazakh Health Ministry’s Medical and Drug Control Committee was signed by Turkish Minister of Health Kemal Memisoglu and Sapiyev.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Turkish Health Institutes, an institution affiliated with the Turkish Health Ministry, and the Salidat Kairbekova National Research Center for Health Development, affiliated with Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry, was signed by Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu and Sapiyev.

A memorandum of understanding on the launch of educational activities in Kazakhstan between the Turkish Maarif Foundation and the Ibray Altinsarin National Education Academy was signed by Turkish National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and Kazakh Education Minister Gani Beisembayev.

A memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation between the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry was signed by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in mining between the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and Kazakhstan’s Industry and Construction Ministry was signed by Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Kazakhstan’s Industry and Construction Minister Yersayin Nagaspayev.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in urban planning between the Turkish Environment, Urban Planning, and Climate Change Ministry and Kazakhstan’s Industry and Construction Ministry was signed by Turkish Environment, Urban Planning, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and Industry and Kazakh Construction Minister Yersayin Nagaspayev.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in justice between the Turkish and Kazakh justice ministries was signed by Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc and Sapiyev.

A technical agreement on cooperation on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) between the Turkish and Kazakh governments was signed by Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin.

News.Az