Turkiye launches new anti-terror operation in northern Iraq

Turkiye has launched a new cross-border anti-terror operation against the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq, the country’s national defense minister said early Monday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Operation Claw-Lock involving commando and special forces is particularly targeting the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan areas, Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), attack helicopters and artillery elements are involved in the operation.

The Turkish minister noted that shelters, ammunition depots, headquarters, gathering locations and tunnel networks in the abovementioned areas are being destroyed.

Meanwhile, the National Defense Ministry noted that the operation was launched after it was determined that the terrorist group was planning to initiate a large-scale attack.

The operation is in line with the UN Charter's principle of self-defense, the ministry said.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Turkiye.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle began in border regions of northern Iraq in 2020 to ensure the safety of Turkish people and frontiers.

