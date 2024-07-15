Türkiye marks 8th anniversary of 2016 defeated coup bid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye on Monday is marking the eighth anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt, remembering the lives lost and celebrating the nation's unity, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Since its designation in October 2016, every year the nation marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.The defeated coup bid, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 were wounded, was plotted and carried out by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid flowers at the July 15 Martyrs' Bridge monument.In his address following the event in Istanbul, Erdogan expressed great pride in recalling the "nation's heroic resistance against tanks and lethal weapons using only their bare hands.He is later scheduled to participate in a commemoration program at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.In a show of unity and respect, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya attended a ceremony at the July 15 Martyrs' Cemetery in the capital.Turkish Grand National Assembly speaker Numan Kurtulmus also marked the occasion with a powerful statement, saying: "That night, our people, with their love for the homeland and passion for independence, did not allow the coup plotters who intended to occupy."Marking the occasion, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said: "Our beloved nation will never allow forces, whether principal or proxy, that attempt to undermine our independence."He emphasized the ongoing efforts to bring FETO members abroad to justice and paid tribute to the martyrs and veterans of July 15.Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.Turkish officials have requested that the US extradite Gulen – living in Pennsylvania – to face Turkish justice, but US officials have not granted the request.Turkish embassies and consulates worldwide organize commemorative events, highlighting the international significance of the failed coup attempt. SSS

