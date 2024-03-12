Türkiye nabs 2 terrorists attempting illegal border crossing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces captured two PKK/PYD terrorists while attempting to enter Türkiye from Syria, according to security sources, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Acting on a tip, security forces strengthened border security in the southeastern border province of Sanliurfa and arrested the terrorists while they were attempting to illegally enter the country, the sources added, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG/PYD is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

News.Az