Türkiye named top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in H1 2022

Türkiye was the top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-June of this year, News.Az reports citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Official statistics suggests that Türkiye, Russia, Georgia, Switzerland and the US were the five major export destinations of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products.

The volume of export with Türkiye made $428.4 million, while it amounted to $382 million with Russia, $88.2 million with Georgia, $84.6 million with Switzerland and $57.4 million with the US, according to official figures.

News.Az