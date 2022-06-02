Turkiye names new ambassadors to Finland, Sweden

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree to replace the country’s ambassadors to Finland and Sweden, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Under the presidential decree, 23 Turkish ambassadors abroad were recalled.

The decree also envisages the appointment of new heads of Turkiye’s 25 diplomatic missions abroad.

News.Az