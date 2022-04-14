Turkiye names place of next round of normalization talks with Armenia

Turkiye and Armenia will hold the next round of talks for the normalization of bilateral ties in Vienna, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Turkish meida.

According to the minister, the special representatives of Turkiye and Armenia Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinyan respectively will meet in Austria’s capital.

The date of the meeting has not been disclosed yet.

The previous meetings between the Turkish and Armenian special representatives were held in Moscow and Vienna.

News.Az