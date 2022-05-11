Yandex metrika counter

Turkiye neutralizes 10 terrorists in northern Syria

The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized ten PKK terrorists in operations in northern Syria, News.Az reports.   

“The Turkish Armed Forces continue to eliminate the threat of terrorism in the region,” Turkiye’s National Defense Ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.  

“The militants who were preparing to attack the zones of the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch anti-terrorist operations have been neutralized,” the ministry added.


