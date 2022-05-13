Turkiye neutralizes 21 terrorists in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish armed forces have neutralized 21 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, News.Az reports citing Turkiye’s National Defense Ministry.

After terrorists’ treacherous attack on Karkamis district and Koprubati Border Post in Turkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province, at least 21 terrorists were neutralized in retaliatory strikes in self-defense on the YPG/PKK terror group's positions in the Ayn al-Arab district of northern Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that one Turkish soldier was killed after the terrorists’ attack.

