Turkiye neutralizes 30 terrorists in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish military have neutralized a total of 30 PKK terrorists since the beginning of Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, the country’s national defense minister told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Hulusi Akar noted that two PKK terrorists were killed this morning.

“Unfortunately, Turkiye lost two soldiers during the operation,” the minister said.

He stressed that the anti-terror operation successfully continues as planned.

On Monday, Turkiye launched a new cross-border anti-terror operation against the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq. The new operation was launched after reports that the terrorist group was planning to initiate a large-scale attack, and it is in line with the UN Charter's principle of self-defense.

News.Az