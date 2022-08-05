Türkiye neutralizes five terrorists in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish forces have neutralized at least five YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the country’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK terrorist group has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

