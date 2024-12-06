Türkiye optimistic about Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye expressed optimism that the positive momentum in negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will pave the way for a peace agreement.

This is reflected in the declaration issued after a meeting of Türkiye's Security Council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. The declaration emphasized that achieving peace in the South Caucasus would be advantageous for all regional stakeholders.In addition, the meeting also addressed the current situations in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

