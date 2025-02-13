Türkiye, Pakistan aim for $5 billion trade volume

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Thursday that he and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have agreed to intensify efforts to achieve a bilateral trade volume of $5 billion.

"We agree with the prime minister to increase our efforts to reach the target of $5 billion dollars in trade volume," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Sharif in Islamabad, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In light of the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations, the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which was established in 2009, stands as the highest-level mechanism institutionalizing Türkiye-Pakistan solidarity, Erdogan said.

“We have just concluded the seventh meeting of our council, where we reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our relations. Within this framework, we signed 24 agreements covering trade, water resources, agriculture, energy, culture, family and social services, science, banking, education, defense, and healthcare,” the president added.

Erdogan said they organized a business forum with the participation of entrepreneurs from various sectors, emphasizing: "We encourage our investors, who are the driving force of economic cooperation, to engage more actively in Pakistan."

Erdogan arrived in the Pakistani capital on an official visit on Wednesday, after visiting Malaysia and Indonesia.

