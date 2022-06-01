Turkiye, Pakistan discuss prospects for further development of military co-op

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Ankara on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Turkiye’s National Defense Ministry.

The minister discussed bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as security issues.

They also exchanged views on prospects for the further development of cooperation in the military and defense industry fields between the two countries.

