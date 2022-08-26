Türkiye 'pleased' with return of Lachin city, villages to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara is pleased with the return of the city of Lachin, and the villages of Zabukh and Sus to Azerbaijan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"We hope that this development, which constitutes a significant step toward the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus, will contribute to normalization in the region, as well as Azerbaijan-Armenia relations," the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye will continue to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of brotherly Azerbaijan, the ministry added.

News.Az